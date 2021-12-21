Mark Wales. Instagram

Mark Wales

Battling it out for the title of Sole Survivor will be Australian Survivor Season 2 contender Mark Wales, who will be heading in with his wife Sam Gash.

"Playing Survivor with your spouse is a very dangerous idea. But the good thing is, if one of us wins, we both win," Mark can be heard saying in the trailer.

Sam Gash. Instagram

Sam Gash

Sam and Mark first met and fell in love when they competed on Australian Survivor in 2017, and went on to get married in 2019 and share a son together.

Will their bond stand the pressures of Survivor once more? We'll just have to wait and see!

Michael Crocker (pictured with his partner Kiri-Moana). Instagram

Michael Crocker

NRL Legend Michael Crocker and his sister-in-law Chrissy Zaremba will also be entering the game together.

For 13 years Michael was an NRL player, before he retired with the Rabbitohs in 2013. He'll need to dust off his kicks to play this new game that's set to be an all-new challenge.

Chrissy Zaremba. Instagram

Chrissy Zaremba

Chrissy, who is the sister of Mark's partner Kiri-Moana Proctor, will also need to prove herself in the outback - where anything, and we mean anything, could happen.

Sandra Diaz. Instagram

Sandra Diaz

She's been hailed the Queen of Survivor US, and Sandra Diaz will be joined by her daughter Nina Twine for the Australian version.

Sandra is a two-time champion of the American series and has competed four times since her debut in 2003 - so we can expect her to give the other castaways a good challenge.

Nina Twine. Instagram

Nina Twine

As for her daughter Nina, well Sandra made it pretty clear in a recent trailer that she has full confidence in her.

"I have a secret weapon - my baby girl Nina. Ya'll better look out, because I taught her well," Sandra said in the short teaser.

Australian Survivor: Blood V Water is coming soon on 10 and 10 Play On Demand.