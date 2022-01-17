Sandra is the self-proclaimed "Queen of Survivor". CBS

"I have a secret weapon - my baby girl Nina," she continues as the footage shows the determined pair competing on the show.

"Y'all better look out, cause I taught her well."

However, Sandra added that if forced to compete against Nina, she would still come out on top.

"If me and my daughter have to go head-to-head, I'm beating her ass to remind her who's Queen," she says in the teaser.

It seems that social media users agree, with one Reddit user commenting, “Sandra would probably vote her own daughter out if it would get her the W,” to which another commenter replied, “‘You’re still my little princess but the queen stays queen. Adios.'”

Sandra called daughter Nina her "secret weapon". Network 10

Sandra first appeared in the hugely popular reality series way back in 2003 on Survivor: Pearl Islands, where she was initially viewed as an underdog but wound up victorious over Lillian Morris in a 6–1 jury vote in the finale.

Known for her clever gameplay and ability to manoeuvre her way through tribe alliances, she easily defeated her runner-up.

Sandra backed it up by returning to Survivor: Heroes vs Villains in 2010, where she became the first contestant to win Survivor twice and proclaimed herself to be the "Queen of Survivor".

In 2017, she then joined Survivor: Game Changers as one of three former winners to challenge the fresh-faced newbies.

In 2019, Sandra then joined Boston Rob in mentoring contestants on the Islands of the Idol season and is now set to give her skills a red-hot go in the Australian outback for Australian Survivor's forthcoming season.

It's the first time that the Australian branch of the reality series will take on the Blood vs. Water format, with host Jonathan LaPaglia saying, “Survivor has always been an individual game. But this season, that’s all about to change.

"For the first time on Australian Survivor, they will be playing with a member of their own family."

Given that Nina, a graduate of Eastern Carolina University, was just five year old when her mum debuted on Pearl Islands, it sounds like she's well and truly taken on Sandra's determined spirit to win the game.

“I’m coming for her crown,” Nina declared. “She already won, not once but twice. I’m gonna try and dethrone my mother.”

Sandra also shares another daughter, Tatiana, 26, with her husband, Marcus.

Australian Survivor: Blood vs Water premieres January 31, 7:30pm on 10 and 10Play.