Following his tumultuous sporting career in which he faced the NRL Judiciary a record thirteen times, Michael made the tough decision to draw the curtain on his 13-year footy career in 2013 after 13 due to injury.

While it was undoubtedly a life-changing move for the NRL star, it would be the moment he met his wife-to-be Kiri-Moana that Michael's positive transformation really began - something he says he has his the Duke of London designer to thank for.

It's unclear when the loved-up couple first started dating, but Kiri-Moana first appeared on the athlete's Instagram back in July 25, 2016. In 2019 the couple announced their engagement, and Michael was proud to become a stepfather to Kiri-Moana's two boys she shares with a former partner.

Alongside a beautiful portrait of the couple embracing with Kiri-Moana's engagement ring on display, Michael gushed, "The perfect woman, the perfect moment. My forever girl, can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you and our little family."

The pair's Instagram pages are peppered with sweet snaps of their family, with Michael constantly expressing his love for his adoring partner, whom he credits for making his life "so much better".

"My life is so much better with you by my side," Michael wrote on Valentine's Day last year in reference to the kidswear designer.

"Not only do you hold our family together, you push us all to be better every day.

"At times I know I must drive you crazy by doing everything at the last minute and always saying 'everything will be sweet' no matter what the situation - but please believe me when I say that.

"It always will be, because we have each other ... and that will always be enough. Love you beautiful lady, you will forever be my Valentine 😘😘😘."

As if the declarations of love couldn't get any sweeter, Michael also once penned a poem for their anniversary to express how grateful he is for Kiri-Moana.

"You grabbed my heart, you made it whole You changed my life but not my soul The light inside, is now on show A better man, I know you know We all have flaws and mine are real My words my word and that's our deal Our love runs deep, is honest and true Though we're a team, I look up to you.

"One more year on earth complete Everyday with you, for me's a treat."

