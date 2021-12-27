Australian Survivor: Blood V Water kicks off on January 31, 2022. Ten

In Blood v Water, players will be paired up with a member of their family to compete against other pairs, but it won't be that simple.

In the end, there can only be one Sole Survivor, so these castaways will need to blindside their own blood - if they want to win, of course.

The theme has featured twice in the US version of the series in 2013 with Survivor: Blood vs Water, and again in 2014 with Survivor: San Juan del Sur.

Season 2 favourites Mark and Sam will return for the new season. Ten

We also received our first look at the upcoming season in a new trailer, with the first set of contestants revealed.

"Survivor has always been an individual game," host Jonathan LaPaglia said in the clip. "But this season, that's all about to change."

Battling it out for the title of Sole Survivor will be Australian Survivor Season 2 contenders Mark Wales and Sam Gash, NRL Legend Michael Crocker and his sister-in-law Chrissy Zaremba, alongside the Queen of Survivor US Sandra Diaz and her daughter Nina Twine.

It's set to be a brutal season ahead. Ten

More castaways will be announced soon, as well as the exact filming location of the new season.

Like this year's season of Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn, Blood V Water will be filmed in Australia, with the precise location to be revealed soon.

Australian Survivor premieres on January 31, 2022, on 10 and 10 play on demand.