A network source says Edwina has been quietly peeved by the swift appointment of Nat as the shiny new anchor. Media Mode

Thankfully, our insider confirms any resentment Edwina has for not getting the role is not directed at Nat – who she is very proud of publicly.

When Nat was unveiled as the host in early March, Edwina was one of her loudest supporters.

“I have worked alongside Nat on and off for almost 20 years. She is the hardest working person I know, an excellent journalist and wonderful mum to her boys,” gushed Edwina.

The source says that for so long, both women had spent years overshadowed by Sam, who was “given every opportunity to shine over them” by management, but they now have each other’s backs and support.

“Nothing will break their bond – Eddie sees Nat as a mentor and much like a big sister, rather than a threat. Nat has a very caring way, and will do anything to make it work with Eddie and the rest of the team.

Interestingly, the source says since Sam’s departure, Edwina has enjoyed taking over as the more outspoken member of the Sunrise team.

Earlier this month, Edwina had an on-air rant about Meghan Markle’s pals claiming she decided not to attend Prince Philip’s funeral because she “doesn’t want to be the centre of attention”.

Viewers turned on the presenter, with some critics telling her to “shut up” – to which Edwina fired back.

“I hope [the Sussexes] reconcile with the [royal] family this week and we can all shut up about it.”

The insider explains Edwina’s bold move was “very much considered”.

“Speaking out about Meghan – and then firing back at a viewer – that’s Eddie sending a clear message she’s going to have plenty to say about a lot of topics in the coming months and shouldn’t be written off,” says the source, who believes Edwina also knows not to rock the boat too much now.

“She knows TV has a narrowing corridor of jobs, so she’s copped the decision on the chin,” explains our source, noting Edwina is focusing her attention on reinventing herself. “She’s always been a very opinionated person, but she used to keep quiet – not so now!”

