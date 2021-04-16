Prince Philip's guest list has been revealed. Getty

Attending the service will of course be The Queen and her four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Prince Philip's grandchildren and their partners will also be in attendance, as well as the Queen's cousins, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Due to COVID, only 30 guests will be attending Philip's service.

The late royal's good friend Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, has also landed an invite.

The 50-minute funeral service will commence with a minute's silence around England and be broadcast around the world.

Prince Philip passed away on Friday April 9, age 99.

See the full guest list for Prince Philip's funeral below:

RIP Prince Philip.

The Queen

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence

Prince Andrew

Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Harry

Peter Phillips

Zara and Mike Tindall

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

The 2nd Earl of Snowdon

Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto

The Duke of Gloucester

The Duke of Kent

Princess Alexandra

The Hereditary Prince of Baden

The Landgrave of Hesse

The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

