Attending the service will of course be The Queen and her four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
Prince Philip's grandchildren and their partners will also be in attendance, as well as the Queen's cousins, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
The late royal's good friend Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, has also landed an invite.
The 50-minute funeral service will commence with a minute's silence around England and be broadcast around the world.
Prince Philip passed away on Friday April 9, age 99.
See the full guest list for Prince Philip's funeral below:
The Queen
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall
Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence
Prince Andrew
Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Harry
Peter Phillips
Zara and Mike Tindall
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
The 2nd Earl of Snowdon
Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto
The Duke of Gloucester
The Duke of Kent
Princess Alexandra
The Hereditary Prince of Baden
The Landgrave of Hesse
The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
The Countess Mountbatten of Burma
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.