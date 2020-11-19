While they may be happily married now, Edwina Bartholomew (left) and Neil Varcoe's (right) romance almost ended before it began. Instagram

“I asked him out on a date and he said no, which he maintains was a miscommunication,” she told OK! magazine in 2017.

“I thought, ‘Well, you’re a bloody idiot, aren’t you? A girl asks you out for a drink and you say no?’.

Despite their romance almost crashing down before it even had a chance to blossom, fate fortunately stepped in and corrected course.

Edwina said she knew they had something special from the get-go, explaining: “Anyway, we eventually did go out on a date and we’ve been together ever since. I literally went home that night after that date and said: ‘I’m going to marry him’.”

After meeting almost a decade ago at 2GB, Edwina asked Neil on a date - but he said no! Instagram

Luckily for the breakfast TV stunner, Neil was just as keen to make Edwina his wife and six years after they began dating he popped the question in 2017.

Speaking to whimn, Edwina shared details of the proposal, which took place on Warramba, their property in New South Wales’ Blue Mountains.

“We went for a walk up our drive at the farm. He’s not a down on one knee-type guy. He’d spoken to my dad - he did it the traditional way. I had invited my sister up for the weekend and he was planning to propose, so he had to wait. He actually tried to propose a number of times before, but I would have something on that got in the way," she told the publication.

“He had the ring. He had it made in consultation with my best friend. He actually had the engagement and wedding ring. It was quite funny as he dropped it on the ground as he proposed.”

In 2017, Neil popped the question at Warramba, their property in NSW's Blue Mountains. Instagram

After answering “yes” to Neil’s special question, Edwina revealed she couldn’t be happier.

“I’m elated - deliriously happy. Thrilled and excited. I do feel a bit different. You suddenly switch to 'Wow, this is it'. How wonderful,” she added.

A year later, Edwina and Neil’s big day finally arrived and their wedding’s location held a special significance.

The loved-up couple exchanged vows in front of 160 guests at Warramba – the same place the proposal took place – one year exactly after Neil popped the question.

A year after the proposal, Edwina and Neil married in the same location as where Neil popped the question. Instagram

Edwina wore a vintage dress which has been worn by three generations of her family, including her much-loved grandmother in 1944. The gown was altered by Melbourne couturier Sonia Cappellazzo, of Cappellazzo Couture.

She previously revealed to WHO that the dress was not made by a designer, but described the gown as "an old dress, vintage, country romantic.”

The veil was given to her great grandmother by her sister for her wedding in 1915 and Edwina shared photos of the stunning frock with fans at the time.

“It’s so wonderful to be able to share our wedding photos with all of our wonderful Sunrise viewers," Edwina told WHO on her wedding day.

"Everyone has been so kind since we announced our engagement last April. We have felt very loved.”

Neil and Eddie welcome daughter Molly Matilda Christie Varcoe in December 2019. Instagram

The milestones kept coming for the couple and in June 2019, Edwina announced on Sunrise that they were expecting their first child.

"I have a bit of an announcement myself," Edwina told her colleagues David Koch, Sam Armytage and Natalie Barr live on air.

"The girls already know but Kochie surprise, surprise – we're having a baby."

Their daughter, Molly Matilda Christie Varcoe, was born just a few days before Christmas last year and Neil and Edwina have transformed into doting parents ever since.

So will little Molly be getting a sibling in the future? While nothing has been announced, Edwina has been open in the past about wanting several kids so watch this space!