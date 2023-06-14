Despite striking up a romance while working together on Home And Away, Sophie Dillman (left) and Patrick O'Connor (right) have known each other for years. Channel Seven

"We actually knew each other at uni - we went to acting school together years ago," Sophie told The Morning Show.

"We were friends then, and then we were in different years, so we didn't really see each other - but then when found each other on the show. And conveniently, our characters got together on the show."

She recently reflected on this notion in a self-penned column on Yahoo Lifestyle, writing: "We decided to give the relationship a go and thank goodness we did."

"We have a few years under our belt, a fur baby, many crazy holiday stories, and have moved across the world. Thank goodness Ziggy and Dean found each other. Not many people get to be so lucky."

Patrick and Sophie's characters shared a dramatic relationship on-screen, which the actors admit can make their jobs easier, but also difficult at times.

"I think we're both a bit more comfortable around each other at work, which can go either way - but it definitely makes it easier," Patrick said.

Sophie told TV WEEK that she loved having Patrick by her side at work. Although she admitted kissing scenes can be "awkward", there was the benefit of easy communication between the pair.

"It's great working with him – it's always fun. I can never guess what I'm going to get from him [while filming], which is the best," she said.

"We can be really straight up. We've got a great dialogue, so we can say what we need from each other and it will happen."

The fun they share spills over into their social life and the couple are never afraid to share lighthearted selfies with their followers.

But it’s not just the fun times that has made their bond strong. In a previous interview with New Idea, Sophie opened up about her battle with endometriosis and revealed how Patrick had been a pillar of support.

“He is honestly an angel,” she reflected. “I could not have functioned without him these past 12 months.

“He had no idea about endometriosis and what it is, but he did all this reading and learnt about it. He has given me all these suggestions and was such a huge support to me through my surgery.”

So will the couple’s next step be a ring on that finger? The pair have kept tight-lipped about any plans for an engagement in the future – with Sophie telling New Idea "I’ve recently had a few girlfriends wed and seeing them go through all the stress of planning big days… maybe we’ll just elope in Vegas!”

We're sure Home and Away fans will be waiting with bated breath!

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.