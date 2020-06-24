Dean whisks Ziggy away for the day on a romantic road trip. Seven

Once out of Summer Bay, he has another surprise in store for the beautiful mechanic – a gorgeous necklace.

However, as Dean presents Ziggy with the special gift, the penny drops.

It’s clear she had completely forgotten this is their special day! For Ziggy has been burdened by the breakdown of her parents’ marriage.

“All that Ziggy wants is for things to be better and for her parents to be happy again,” says Sophie.

“Their love has always been something that she herself hoped for one day. But Ziggy will never give up on her parents’ marriage, although there is a long road ahead if it is going to continue.”

Indeed, time is fast running out for Ben (Rohan Nichol) to convince a heartbroken Maggie (Kestie Morassi) not to leave the Bay forever.

“Maggie just feels that it’s now become too awkward for her to stay in Summer Bay,” explains Kestie.

“It’s a small town and she can’t bear the thought of having to face Ben all the time.”

Meanwhile, how will Dean react when he realises that celebrating their anniversary had been the furthest thing on his girlfriend’s mind?

