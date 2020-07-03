Patrick shared loved up snaps... Instagram

...And some lighthearted pics too. Instagram

Like many of their co-stars before them – Sarah Roberts and James Stewart, Luke Micthell and Rebecca Breeds, to name a few – Sophie and Patrick fell in love on the Summer bay set.

Life imitated art as the undeniable chemistry between their characters built on screen, so too did it grow off screen.

“It would have been after [filming in country town Parachilna in South Australia]… we were in this remote, beautiful place in Australia and sometimes you just get swept up in the beauty of your surroundings,” Patrick told WHO of the moment he fell for Sophie.

The couple kept their relationship a secret for months. Instagram

And, working alongside one another every day, has proved to be more of a blessing than a hinderance for the love birds.

“We are really lucky –being in this industry, if you weren’t working with your partner, you’d never see them!” Sophie explains.

What fans may not realise, however, is Sophie and Patrick have known one another long before working together on Home And Away.

"We actually knew each other at uni - we went to acting school together years ago," Sophie told The Morning Show in March.

"We were friends then, and then we were in different years, so we didn't really see each other - but then when found each other on the show. And conveniently, our characters got together on the show."