“As Dean and Ziggy have been going through that process, having discussions about baby names and dealing with morning sickness and health issues, we’ve been coming home and having talks about what we’d do in that situation,“ Sophie, 29, reveals.

“It’s really helped us to know what we want.”

Paddy, 30, admits that welcoming Winnie into their lives in early 2021 felt a bit like a “trial run” for starting a family too.

“He’s just the absolute best little dude and it was the first time I’ve had someone totally relying on me, so it definitely helped me know that starting our own family is the direction we want to move to,” he says.

Sophie explains it also strengthened their relationship.

“It got so bad when Winnie was teething – I was wearing oven gloves,” she laughs.

“Paddy and I would take turns looking after him when he got too nippy and the other one needed a break.”

The pair agree that wedding bells could be tolling soon too – though they disagree on what that will look like.

“I’ve recently had a few girlfriends wed and seeing them go through all the stress

of planning big days… maybe we’ll just elope in Vegas!” Sophie says with a laugh.

“The full Las Vegas Elvis drive-through wedding experience!”

But Paddy is quick to interject.

“I don’t think our families would ever forgive us,” he adds with a laugh.

As for what’s next for their characters, which fans will soon find out as Home and Away returns to air this week after it’s annual summer hiatus, Paddy has one wish.

“I hope Dean and Ziggy have a baby girl,” he says. “It would be hilarious to watch Dean try and navigate that.”