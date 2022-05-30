Sonia is set to smash a TV record! Seven

Sonia started hosting Big Brother when she was contracted to Nine, and resumed duties when she, and the show, switched networks to Seven.

If the show gets renewed next year, and Sonia remains with it, she’ll smash through the record books.

In addition to Big Brother, mum-of-one Sonia also hosted The Voice Australia, Holey Moley and Dancing with the Stars: All-stars during the past 12 months.

The Big Brother host is up for her first TV Week Gold Logie. Seven

The hard work has paid off, as she’s up for her first TV Week Gold Logie at next month’s ceremony. She also scored a nomination for Most Popular Presenter.

“Audiences turn up each week just to see what Sonia is wearing and what she has done with her hair. Very few presenters have that kind of following,” tells an insider.

“Sonia is always ready to roll with the changes ... I think it’s why she’s so successful.”

Big Brother airs Monday to Thursday on Channel 7 and 7plus

