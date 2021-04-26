Sonia Kruger has hosted a fair few reality shows in her time. Instagram

Talking about when she was approached to host the revamped reality show, Sonia confessed she "had mentally moved on" and thought that a reinvention of a show warranted a whole new presenter.

Sonia went on to deem herself a "glorified bus driver" with regards to her hosting duties.

In an interview with New Idea earlier this year, Sonia cleared up some misconceptions people may have about her.

"Maybe some people think I live life looking like I do on television – which is completely wrong!" the host explained. "The first thing I do when the camera stops rolling is peel off my eyelashes, trade the heels for my UGG boots and become a dag again, fast as I can.

"Most people would be surprised to know that I have a degree in Leisure. Legit! As a mature-age student, I put myself through university to do an Arts degree, majoring in Leisure, Sport and Tourism.

Despite her doubts, Sonia is staying on our screens for at least a little while longer. The host is going from presenting last night's electric finalé of Dancing With The Stars to immediately captaining the new Big Brother series, starting from tonight.

And it seems like we should be preparing for a wild season indeed, with Sonia assuring that "these people are going to keep you entertained".