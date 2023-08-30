Welcome to the world little one! Instagram

It wasn't until the Gold Logie award winner was in her late thirties that she felt her attitude towards having children of her own "shift."

"Because I had been through a marriage breakup and was then in a new relationship, it meant that I was then at an age when physically it wasn't likely to work out. Bus as it turned out, it did! It's strange how the universe operates sometimes."

Unfortunately, as a woman over the age of 45, Sonia's chances of falling pregnant were slim.

A first look Instagram

"We tried IVF and it wasn't successful," she told our sister publication The Australian Women's Weekly in 2012.

"The doctors were very clear with me too, that for women over the age of 45, which was the age we attempted IVF, the success rate is zero."

"You still believe it can happen, and you see stories, and you think maybe that can happen for us, but the odds are definitely very slim."

Luckily for Sonia and her partner Craig, a close friend generously donated an egg, and Sonia quickly fell pregnant with her daughter Maggie.

All snuggled up Instagram

In August 2014, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child to the Herald Sun.

"It has been a long road, but Craig and I are delighted to finally confirm we are having a baby," she said in a statement at the time.

Then in January 2015, Maggie was welcomed to the world, Sonia announcing the arrival of her baby girl with a sweet picture of her little feet.

Celebrating her second birthday Instagram

Just a year after giving birth to her daughter, Sonia told our sister publication The Australian Women's Weekly that whilst she would love for Maggie to have a sibling, she was hesitant.

"It's been such a joy for me, I'm just so happy," she said of motherhood.

"I would love to [have another child] but, I really feel like I shouldn't push my luck!"

Matching smiles and sunnies! Instagram

That same year, the mum of one reflected upon her first year of motherhood.

"It's been all I expected and then some," she told the Herald Sun.

"I listened to people talking about it when I didn't have children, about how amazing it is, and how it changes your life, but it's still not until you have a baby that you realise how fun they are."

She also revealed to our sister publication TV Week that her toddler was "very funny" and entertained her to "no end."

Big smiles for Disneyland Instagram

The seasoned television veteran opened up about her experience breastfeeding as an older mum in a hilarious interview with Women with Drive.

"I woke up in a lather of sweat, after stumbling to the toilet I was making my way back to bed when a chill descended on my body and I could not stop shaking," she said.

"I was convinced I had contracted an Ebola-like infection that was about to kill me," she added.

Turns out the discomfort Sonia was feeling was just her milk coming through!

We are loving this colour co-orindation! Instagram

Sonia has also said that she has "no qualms" about her mini-me daughter following in her showbiz footsteps.

"I'd be happy for Maggie to work in the media, or in any field she chooses," Sonia previously told New Idea.

"She's certainly getting a good education in all aspects of television, news, and public affairs from her dad, and entertainment and production from my side. She already understands a lot of television terminology."

Feeling jolly Instagram

Whilst it's clear that Sonia is head over heels in love with her daughter, she has previously expressed concerns prior to falling pregnant that she wouldn't be able to love a child that wasn't biologically hers.

"That's the beautiful thing about having a child in your life whether you've adopted them or had them by surrogate, or it's a foster child," she admitted to Stellar.

"You grow to love them and, in my case, it was pretty instantaneous. She grew in my tummy so she's a part of me and I look at her and can't imagine loving her any more than I do."

So spooky! Instagram

Whilst Maggie is fast growing up, Sonia says she is happy for her little girl to remain just that, a little girl for as long as possible.

"It doesn't matter what you're doing - whether you work in TV, in an office or you're a stay-at-home mum, we all want to set a good example," she told our sister publication TV Week in 2020.

Fun with mum Instagram

"At the end of the day, we want our children to be kind, respectful, and be able to contribute."

"For me, work has always been a huge part of my life and I've always been independent. I left home when I was 17, so she might grow up and follow a similar path. But I'm quite happy for her to stay home until she's 37!"

"Then again, ask me in a few more years and I might say otherwise!"

Family cuddles Instagram

In the same interview, she also revealed what career path she hopes Maggie will pursue as she grows older.

"I'm hoping she becomes a professional tennis player, so I can travel the summer circuit!" she said with a laugh.

Maggie is the luckiest little girl in the world Instagram

Reflecting upon her journey to becoming a mother in an unearthed interview with the Daily Mail, Sonia revealed that prior to finding an egg donor, she and Craig had considered adoption.

"[Adoption] is something that we thought about a few years ago but there are age limits that apply in Australia," she said when she was four months pregnant.

"Unfortunately we would be ruled out."

Sonia is of course referring to Australia's current adoption laws which disqualify would be parents over the age of 45.

In July 2023, Sonia was awarded the highly coveted TV Week Gold Logie Award, much to the delight of her almost eight-year-old daughter.

"I just called Maggie my daughter and told her and she was just so excited," Sonia revealed on Sunrise as she recounted how she broke the exciting news to her family members.

"It made me all teary because, you know Mummy won a trophy."

Maggie has grown up so fast! Instagram

In the same interview Sonia went on to reveal that the award itself would likely "live" in Maggie's bedroom before revealing that she would let her daughter take the Logie to school for "show and tell."