Sonia and daughter Maggie are a colour co-ordinated dream. Instagram

Now, Sonia is just as candid when she admits to Stellar, she had concerns she wouldn’t love her daughter, now 5-year-old Maggie, the same way a biological parent would.

“That’s the beautiful thing about having a child in your life whether you’ve adopted them or had them by surrogate, or it’s a foster child,” she says.

“You grow to love them and, in my case, it was pretty instantaneous. She grew in my tummy so she’s a part of me and I look at her and can’t imagine loving her any more than I do.”

Sonia couldn't love daughter Maggie more. Instagram

Being over the age of 45 when she began trying to conceive, doctors told Sonia her chances of falling pregnant were zero, and the couple's attempts - both naturally and through IVF - were unsuccessful.

Despite this, Sonia held out hope.

"You still believe it can happen, and you see stories, and you think maybe that can happen for us, but the odds are definitely very slim," she told The Australian Women’s Weekly.

For that same reason Sonia felt the need to be completely transparent about her fertility struggles.

“I had no choice but to be 100 per cent honest about it because I didn’t want anyone to be misled about me or my situation,” she tells Stellar.

Sonia is returning to host Big Brother. Instagram

Sonia is set to host the much-anticipated reboot of Big Brother returning in a matter of weeks.

The beloved TV personality made the jump to Channel Seven this year from Nine to do so.

But, in these trying times, the 54-year-old admits it has come at a cost, with Seven staff having their pay cut by 20 per cent – herself included.

“I have no problem with that at all. We’re working in an industry that has been hit really hard and it’s something that had to happen. I understand why.”