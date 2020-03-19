Big Brother Australia is currently filming in Sydney, and host Sonia Kruger has opened up about what details Channel Seven has chosen to tell the contestants about the coronavirus crisis.

The cast entered the house three weeks ago to begin filming the revamped pre-recorded series, which is coming soon.

While they are possibly in the safest place in Australia, as they are already isolated, the network has chosen to tell contestants about the pandemic in these extraordinary times.

“Our Executive Producer went into the house and spoke to them through the diary room,” Kruger said on Sunrise on Thursday.

It’s understood housemates would usually only be informed about the outside world due to the death of a close relative or friend.

“They were shocked, as most people would be learning the news about a worldwide pandemic.”

“They were quite concerned about the football codes maybe not going ahead!”

Sonia added that producers will “regularly provide” the cast with updates and that the government’s hygiene recommendations have been implemented on the set.

She also revealed that Big Brother Australia has a “wellness manager” who is in contact with the contestant’s friends and family.

“The last thing we want is for them to be concerned.”