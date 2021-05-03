Sonia has revealed she would be happy for Maggie to follow in her footsteps. Instagram

Sonia also says that she has no qualms about her mini-me daughter following in the footsteps of her and husband Craig and picking a career in the television industry.

“I’d be happy for Maggie to work in the media, or in any field she chooses,” says Sonia.

“She’s certainly getting a good education in all aspects of television, news and public affairs from her dad, and entertainment and production from my side. She already understands a lot of television terminology.”

Maggie already understands a lot of the media terminology thanks to her mum. Instagram

But the Big Brother host jokingly admits that there is one career she would love her daughter to choose. “My dream was that she would be a professional tennis player and that I would be able to follow her around the world.

“I talked to Bec and Lleyton Hewitt about it as their son Cruz is heading in that direction,” she explains, revealing it would be a great lifestyle. “But I’ll be happy as long as she is.”

In an interview with New Idea earlier this year, Sonia cleared up some misconceptions people may have about her.

Sonia Kruger is currently hosting the revamped version of Big Brother. Instagram

"Maybe some people think I live life looking like I do on television – which is completely wrong!" the host explained. "The first thing I do when the camera stops rolling is peel off my eyelashes, trade the heels for my UGG boots and become a dag again, fast as I can.

"Most people would be surprised to know that I have a degree in Leisure. Legit! As a mature-age student, I put myself through university to do an Arts degree, majoring in Leisure, Sport and Tourism.

