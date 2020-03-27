Rumour has it that Angelina Jolie’s kids are keen to seek shelter with their father Brad Pitt. Getty

One child who really wants to be with her dad is Shiloh, who is said to be desperately keen to escape.

“Shiloh adores her father and his place is her salvation when times get tough,” the source said.

There is apparently a “really special bond” between Shiloh and Brad, who reportedly calms down the teenager when she’s feeling anxious and vice versa, the insider added.

According to the insider, the kids have a lot of fun with their dad, even though he makes them do their home schooling and help with household chores, he joins in with them and makes it enjoyable for them.

“Of course, they love and respect their mum, but now they feel much more settled in the laid-back surroundings of their dad’s house,” the source added.

The news comes after sources claimed last month that Brad and his adopted son Maddox had finally made amends after years of tension.

At the time, it was reported that the father-of-six skipped the BAFTA awards so he could see Maddox instead.

‘Brad fully intended to go to the BAFTAs but at the last minute he learned that his son Maddox was back in LA from college,” a source spilled to In Touch.

‘So Brad prioritised things and stayed in town to see him and work more on their relationship,’ they added.

Maddox and Brad’s relationship broke down in 2016 when Brad, who was reportedly drunk, allegedly lost his temper and got in Maddox’s face.