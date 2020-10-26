SAS Australia's Ollie Ollerton (pictured) was booted from the UK version after seven seasons. Channel Seven

“Five years ago we put our heads above the parapet for the first time ever – threatening our security as former members of the Special Forces – to bring that show to fruition. I expected that loyalty to be reciprocated. It clearly wasn’t.

“I’d rather have left after doing something wrong, as at least I would have understood it.”

Though he is no longer part of the British version, Ollie is still part of the franchise as he is now appearing on the Aussie version.

Ollie is part of the Aussie version of the show, alongside Jason "Foxy" Fox, Ant Middleton and Mark “Billy” Billingham. Channel Seven

Debuting earlier this month with a celebrity line-up that includes Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins, Schapelle Corby, Candice Warner and Firass Dirani, the show has been a runaway hit.

Ollie is part of the directing staff that also includes Mark “Billy” Billingham and Jason “Foxy” Fox. Former British soldier Ant Middleton is the show’s chief instructor.

Just one week in, the stars have been put through their paces and three have already voluntarily withdrawn.

SAS Australia pushes high-profile Aussies to breaking point. Channel Seven

Roxy Jacenko quit just six hours into day one after the tasks became too physically demanding, while controversial ex-NRL WAG Arabella Del Busso threw in the towel after the interrogations became too much for her.

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby was the next to pack her bags after an exhausting hill run became too much for her.

SAS Australia airs Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven.