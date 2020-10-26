Schapelle Corby (pictured) is the highest paid star on the show. Channel 7

The source identified Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins and former ironwoman Candice Warner as the other likely top earners.



“The Honey Badger is second after Schapelle,” the source reveals, estimating he is raking in at least $120,000. “Mrs Warner is a close third.”

Nick Cummins (pictured) is said to be making a motza for his appearance. Channel 7

Meanwhile, Shane Warne’s son Jackson is likely earning “not much”, dishes the insider.



“Five grand an episode minimum, plus expenses,” the source says.

“But, there is the Shane factor,” the source adds, suggesting that Jackson’s pay packet could be more than initially predicted on account of the fact that his world-renowned former cricketer “dad will do publicity”.



Shane has already been praising his son on social media.



“So excited to watch you challenge yourself,” the cricketing legend shared on Instagram.

Jackson Warne (pictured) has made his reality TV debut with SAS: Australia. Channel 7

He also commented on a video Jackson shared to his account, which showed him enjoying his rations on a recent episode.

"So proud of you Jackson ❤️," he wrote.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!