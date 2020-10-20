Arabella Del Busso was grilled over her controversial past. Channel Seven

Arabella found infamy when she was accused of lying to Josh by faking pregnancies and miscarriages following dalliances with the NRL player after they met on Instagram in 2018.

In Tuesday’s episode, the SAS Australia contestant was pushed to admit what she had lied about.

And although she initially attempted to downplay her actions, she eventually 'fessed up to what she had done.

“I told my partner that I had a pregnancy scan and I showed it to him and said it was ours when in fact it wasn’t our scan at all,” she said.

Billy and Ollie seemed less than impressed and demanded to know why she had lied about the pregnancy scan.

“Our relationship was coming to an end and I didn’t know how to deal with losing someone. I’d already lost family members…” Arabella said.

In response, Billy asked: “So you wanted to cheat the person into staying with you?”

Confirming that was the case, Arabella admitted she was trying to “draw him back in” and ultimately broke down in tears after being pushed to the brink during the interrogation.

But it was Arabella’s piece-to-camera which delivered perhaps the most shocking explanation for her lies.

“I have told a lie but you know, the way I see it, a little white lie here or there is not going to hurt anyone,” she said.

“I’m sure we all do it. I’m not the only person in the whole of Australia who has told a white lie here or there."

After the intense grilling, the stress became too much for the glamour model who subsequently voluntarily withdrew, making her the second competitor to quit following Roxy Jacenko’s exit in the first episode.