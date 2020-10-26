Turns out, Schapelle Corby isn’t the only one with a past she’d prefer not to discuss.
Chief instructor on SAS and former soldier Ant Middleton has also experienced his own run-ins with the law.
In 2013 Ant was sentenced to 14 months in prison and served four months after assaulting two police officers outside a nightclub before fleeing the scene.
“On the night it happened I just had to escape, not run,” he told The Sun.
”My survival skills were in overdrive and I needed time to think, so I headed to the river. Eventually the police dogs were out in force and it was time to give myself up.”
In 2013 Ant Middleton (pictured) was sentenced to 14 months in prison and served four months after assaulting two police officers outside a nightclub before fleeing the scene.
He continued: “It was alcohol-fuelled. Once I realised what I’d done, I thought, ‘Oh my God’ ... I’ve regretted it ever since.”
Meanwhile, his brother is currently in jail for his part in a million-dollar drug bust.
According to reports, Michael Middleton was caught dropping off more than seven kilos of cocaine to an accomplice after travelling from France to the UK. In July he was sentenced to three years and five months in prison.
Ant is SAS Australia's chief instructor while (pictured from left) Ollie Ollerton, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Mark "Billy" Billingham make up the directing staff.
SAS Australia has been a breakout hit for Channel Seven since its high-rating debut last week.
Ant, a 40-year-old former member of the British Army, heads up the show as the chief instructor.
He served in the British Army between 1998 and 2002 and in the Royal Marines between 2005 and 2012.
The no-nonsense TV star is joined by Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Ollie Ollerton who make up the DS (Directing Staff).
