SCHAPELLE CORBY

Known for: Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby is the most surprising yet intriguing addition. The 43-year-old found notoriety in 2005 when she was arrested and convicted of smuggling 4.1kg of marijuana in Bali. She served nine years in prison before being released in 2014 and deported back to Australia in 2017.

HONEY BADGER

Known for: Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins shot to fame playing rugby union for Australia as a member of the Wallabies. However, he is most well known to reality TV pundits for being The Bachelor in 2018, where he infamously chose no one in the show’s finale, leaving finalists Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley heartbroken.

ROXY JACENKO

Known for: Regularly flaunting her lavish lifestyle on Instagram, Roxy Jacenko is a PR maven who founded Sweaty Betty and is married to disgraced businessman Oliver Curtis, with whom she shares two children: Pixie, nine, and Hunter, six. This isn’t her first foray into reality TV as she’s also competed on Celebrity Apprentice and briefly had her own show I am Roxy.

CANDICE WARNER

Known for: Candice Warner is a former Ironwoman champion. Since retiring from elite sports, she is now happily married to cricket star David Warner and the pair are doting parents to their three kids: Ivy Mae, five, Indi Rae, four, and Isla Rose, one.

MERRICK WATTS

Known for: As a longtime comedian, Merrick Watts can always see the funny side of life. During his career, he’s enjoyed successful stints in radio, stand-up and dipped into the acting world with guest roles on All Saints and Underbelly.

MORE TO COME?

Meanwhile, there have been whispers of several other high-profile personalities also taking part in the show - including some busted in action by paparazzi. Here's who else is rumoured to be in this year's SAS Australia co-hort.

ALI OETJEN

Known for: Her stints on The Bachelorette, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise and recently splitting with her Bachelorette winner boyfriend Taite Radley.

EDEN DALLY

Known for: Being the runner-up alongside Erin Barnett on season one of Love Island Australia. Eden is now dating MAFS star Cyrell Paule and they share six-month-old son Boston.

ERIN MCNAUGHT

Known for: Former Miss World, Erin McNaught has made a name for herself in the modelling world as well as finding success at TV presenting - most notably as an MTV host. She is married to UK musician Example and the couple share two sons: Evander, five, and Ennio, three.

JACKSON WARNE

Known for: The 21-year-old is the son of Australia's Spin King, cricket star Shane Warne.

James Magnussen

Known for: Retired swimmer James Magnussen is an Olympic medallist and freestyle world champion.

MITCHELL JOHNSON

Known for: Mitchell Johnson found fame and fortune as one of Australia's most well known cricket players.

SHANNAN PONTON

Known for: As one of the trainers of The Biggest Loser Australia, Shannan Ponton was once one of Channel Ten's biggest stars on reality TV. He's also set to strip off on Channel Seven's All New Monty: Guys & Gals.