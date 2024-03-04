The captain of the Matildas has plead not guilty. Getty

Sam was first charged on January 21st, 2024 with a racially aggravated offence under Section 4A Public Order Act 1986.

She is expected to face trial at Wimbledon Magistrates Court in February 2025. The trial is due to last four days, and two police officers will give evidence.

Sam became engaged to her American fiancee in September, 2023. Getty

Sam has not publically commented on her upcoming criminal trial but did appear via video link at Kingston Crown Court in early March 2024 to enter a not-guilty plea to the charge.

"I understand that the defence is that she didn't cause alarm, harassment or distress to the officer, [her behaviour] did not amount to it and it was not racially aggravated," Judge Judith Elaine Coella said to Kerr's barrister, Grace Forbes after confirming how Sam would plea.

Football Australia has confirmed they are aware of the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the soccer superstar, but would not provide further comment.

"Our focus remains on supporting all our players, both on and off the field. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide as appropriate," a spokesperson for the organisation said.

Sam signed with Chelsea FC in late 2019. Getty

It's been a busy few months for Sam who is currently recovering from an ACL injury she acquired at a training camp for Chelsa FC in January 2024.

Whilst Football Australia has not officially ruled her out of playing in the Matildas squad at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, it is expected that she will be unable to play.

It is still unclear if Sam will play with the Matildas at the upcoming Olympics. Getty

This is the fourth injury the Freemantle native has faced that has almost ended her career.

After her first ACL injury in 2011, Sam was unable to play with the Matildas at the 2012 London Olympics. Then in 2014, a serious injury almost kept her out of the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

And most recently, in 2016 a fracture to her foot almost kept her out of the Matildas squad for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

