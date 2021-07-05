Established presenters Sam Armytage (left) and Kerri-Anne Kennerley are standing in each other's way for work. Splash News

“They’ve been short-listed,” confirms a production source, who claims Channel 7 is happy to excuse Sam’s recent snarky comments about the new-look Sunrise team in exchange for “ratings gold”.

“They still see Sam as a big star and think there’s real potential in her entering prime time,” adds a source.

“But having both Sam and Kerri-Anne on will prove difficult. It might be a case of one or the other,” the source tells. “They’ll both want top billing and that’s likely to cause major headaches for casting directors. And of course they’ll need huge pay packets!”

“But having both Sam and Kerri-Anne (right) on will prove difficult. It might be a case of one or the other,” says a source. Splash News

It’s not just Channel 7 chasing the pair. The insider says Nine is still pursuing a revival of the once-beloved Midday show, which Kerri-Anne famously hosted from 1996 to 1998.

While KAK might have always been a no-brainer to pick up from where she left off on the program, Sam has reportedly “offered a new take for producers”.

“On paper, Kerri-Anne is a natural choice to return as host, but Sam’s stylish stilettos have been thrown into the ring. Sam is off contract, and a rival like Nine scooping her up would be genius,” says the source, who reveals the network is actively circling the star.

“Nine sees Sam as the next generation of presenters, who can engage audiences with her shenanigans but also ask tough questions of politicians.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!

WATCH BELOW: Sam Armytage breaks down as she quits Sunrise