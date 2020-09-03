Taking to Instagram, Sam Armytage has revealed her father has been released from hospital after suffering a stroke last month. Instagram

It comes after the TV journalist last month revealed the devastating news that both her parents had been hospitalised.

Sam took to Instagram to reveal her mother, Libby, who has been “gravely ill for a while”, was already in hospital when her father, Mac, collapsed due to a stroke while on his way to visit her.

“As some of you may know, my mum Libby has been gravely ill for a while (she has an autoimmune disease which has resulted in heart failure) & on his way to visit her in hospital ten days ago, my dad Mac collapsed after having a stroke,” Sam wrote.

Sam pictured with her dad Mac before the hospitalisation. Instagram

The 43-year-old went on to say her father, who she dubs a “tough old buggar”, was lucky he wasn’t on the farm when he collapsed.

“Luckily he wasn’t out the back of Wagga in a paddock as he probably wouldn’t be here to tell the tale. He’s a tough old buggar & he’s in rehab, frustrated but determined.”

Sam added that while on the mend Mac had been “giving plenty of cheek to his long- suffering, wonderful nurses.”

Sam shared this family photo last month along with the devastating news that both her mum and dad were in hospital. Instagram

Her mother Libby has also “stabilised”, but the shocking event has taken its toll, particularly in the midst of a pandemic.

“Despite having both of them in hospital (with the added pressure of the totally necessary Corona-related-visitor restrictions) now I’m heading back to work tomorrow morning," Sam wrote.

“Now, can 2020 just p*ss off already,” Sam ended her post.