“As the heiress to a used Mazda and some land out the back of Wagga, I ask that you respect my privacy as I attempt to attain financial independence, keep up with electricity prices and make sure I put the bins out each and every Monday night.”



“As you can no doubt appreciate, this is a lot for a 43-year-old to deal with. I will abdicate from the Armytage clan just as soon as they realise that is what’s actually happening.”



Armytage then went on to discuss her seemingly exhausting Christmas break with her family.

Samantha Armytage laughingly says she is doing a Megxit from her family. Getty

She says the phone calls from mum Libby, the fact her sister left for the UK with her favourite sandals, and her brother telling her she may need to evacuate because of a bushfire is enough to want “abdicate from the Armytage clan".

The TV star is currently in a relationship with businessman, Richard Lavender.



Speaking to WHO, she revealed the pair were introduced by mutual friends.

The 43-year-old TV star is poking fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent bombshell announcement that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family Getty

"His eyes were the first thing I saw," Armytage says of their first encounter.



The pair split their time between Sydney and the Southern Highlands. During the week while Armytage is filming Sunrise, Lavender will come and stay at her home in Bondi.

Sam and her boyfriend, Richard Lavender. WHO

Right now, they’re "happy and having fun", Armytage reveals.



Whatever happens, the couple are determined to keep their relationship private.