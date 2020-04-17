Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage previously announced she was taking a few weeks off work as a precautionary measure while she recovers from a chest infection. Getty

Despite whispers she may have been battling coronavirus, Sam quashed rumours when she revealed she was trying to overcome a respiratory illness following the recent bushfires.

In a message posted to her Instagram Story, Sam announced she was taking a few weeks off work as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi all... I'm taking a few weeks off work as I've had a respiratory infection (for three months) since the bushfires and it just won't heal,” Sam wrote at the time.

A Sunrise spokeswoman reportedly has confirmed to the publication that Sam will be returning to work on Monday but wouldn’t comment on her illness. Instagram

The TV presenter went on to say that she didn’t have coronavirus but given the COVID-19 situation she felt as though it was best to stay at home and recoup.

“I don't have coronavirus, but I'm worried I'll get it if I don't get better. Thought it was a good time to lie low,” she wrote.

Sam then urged fans to take additional precautions during the pandemic, writing: “Please everyone be careful and take care of each other.”

In a message posted to her Instagram Story, Sam previously announced she was taking a few weeks off work as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instgarm

The Sunrise presenter also took time off from her TV role in early March, and it’s not clear whether her undisclosed illness at the time was related to her chest infection.

Since taking a break from duties, Sam has remained in isolation at her partner Richard Lavender’s estate in the southern highlands with her dog, Banjo.

In the meantime, fellow TV presenter Natalie Barr has filled for Sam alongside co-host David Koch.