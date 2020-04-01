Samantha Armytage has shared some encouraging words of wisdom with her fellow Weight Watchers members, as she remains in self-isolation at home. Getty

“You’re probably stuck at home with your kids and your husbands, and you’re probably tempted to have a drink.

“But if I can offer one little bit of advice at the moment, maybe just leave the alcohol because I think it's just a waste of points,' she added, referring to Weight Watchers’ method of giving food numerical value.

According to the WW system, servings of food are assigned points based on four criteria – calories, saturated fat, sugar and protein – which help people make informed food choices.

Sam took to Instagram to offer some advice to those who are trying to lose weight. Instagram

After urging people to stay off the booze, Sam reminded her followers to be kind to themselves and forgiving if mistakes should happen while in isolation.

“It's a really good time just to nurture yourself, take care of yourself, be kind to yourself if you fall off the wagon because carbs are so good right now,” the Sunrise host said.

“Be kind, try and stay out of the fridge as much as you can - I know that's impossible.

“But I'm thinking of you all, take it easy on yourselves and hopefully I'll be back at work soon. I'll see you then,” she concluded.

Sam reminded her followers to be kind to themselves and forgiving if mistakes should happen while in isolation. Instagram

Sam's heartfelt message comes after she recently revealed she was taking time away from Sunrise to recover from a chest infection, following the recent bushfires.

“Hi all... I'm taking a few weeks off work as I've had a respiratory infection (for three months) since the bushfires and it just won't heal,” Sam wrote in an Instagram post.

“I don't have coronavirus, but I'm worried I'll get it if I don't get better. Thought it was a good time to lie low,” she added.