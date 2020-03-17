Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage has revealed the reason why fans haven’t seen her face on the breakfast television program of late. Getty

The TV presenter went on to say that she doesn’t have coronavirus, but given the current situation she felt as though it was best to stay at home and recoup.

“I don't have coronavirus, but I'm worried I'll get it if I don't get better. Thought it was a good time to lie low,” she wrote.

Sam then urged her fans to take additional precautions during the pandemic, writing: “Please everyone be careful and take care of each other.”

Taking to her Instagram Story, Sam announced she was taking a few weeks off work as a precautionary measure while she recovers from a chest infection. Instagram

The Sunrise presenter took time off from her TV role earlier this month, and it’s not clear whether her undisclosed illness at the time was related to her now disclosed chest infection.

In early January, she shared an emotional message on social media, after fleeing the bushfires that were burning through New South Wales.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Sam expressed her gratitude for successfully making it to safety with her boyfriend Richard Lavender and their dogs.

“A belated HNY to you all. We’ve made it out of the South Coast fire zone & I’m feeling very excited for a shower, some electricity & telecommunications,” Sam began.

She accompanied her lengthy post with a snap of herself and Richard, as well as her beloved pooch Banjo, who was snoozing on the backseat of the car alongside another exhausted dog.

Sam described how the terrifying ordeal gave her reason to reevaluate what is important – especially with it being a new year.

“More seriously, I’m feeling very thankful for my lot in life & very sad for those who’ve just lost lives, livestock & livelihoods,” she captioned.