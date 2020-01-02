Sunrise host Samantha Armytage has shared an emotional message on social media, after fleeing the bushfires that are currently burning New South Wales. Instagram

She accompanied her lengthy post with a snap of herself and Richard, as well as her beloved pooch Banjo, who was snoozing on the backseat of the car alongside another exhausted dog.

Sam described how the terrifying ordeal has given her reason to reevaluate what is important – especially with it being New Year and all.

“More seriously, I’m feeling very thankful for my lot in life & very sad for those who’ve just lost lives, livestock & livelihoods,” she captioned.

“I plan to use the year ahead wisely. To simplify my life. With more love for my loved ones, more kindness, more patience, more healthy living.”

Sam also shared several confronting videos to her Instagram Story, which showed how the blazes near Narooma turned the sky red on New Year’s Eve

The Sunrise host concluded her post by sending out a wish for better conditions for battling farmers, before wishing everyone a safe and happy New Year.

“Wishing for more rain for our farmers, better management of our environment & good karma for all those brave souls (paid & unpaid) out there fighting these horrendous fires.

“To you & yours, from me & mine, be safe. Be happy & love lots in 2020. SA,” she wrote.