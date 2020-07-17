Prince Albert II of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grimaldi (pictured) admitted that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus, despite taking all the necessary precautions. Getty

“I have come to terms with some news today. I was called this morning by the hospital that I got tested at for COVID-19... and I did test positive,” Jazmin said in an emotional video post.

"This wasn't a shock to me per se, because for over this past week I have had COVID-19 symptoms,” she admitted, before saying she has been “really cautious”.

“I have been social distancing. I only go out to get the groceries and I always wear a mask and I always sanitise.”

Jazmin, who doesn't have an official royal title and lives in New York, said her symptoms started with a scratchy throat and not feeling 100 per cent, before fever and chills eventually set in.

"I had a fever pretty consistently for about three of four days,” she confessed.

“I tried to rest as much as possible. I did not lose my sense of taste or smell but my appetite was little bit less than usual.”

She went on to say that migraines and lingering headaches became a problem, which she treated with rehydration products and an icepack.

“It was super debilitating and it just hits you… I tried to sleep as much as I could but it was pretty excruciating and exhausting," she added.

Jazmin, whose father Prince Albert also had the virus, said she hopes that sharing her experience will help at least one other person.

She concluded by urging her followers to take the virus seriously as it "doesn’t discriminate", and to reach out to her if they have any questions or concerns.

“You don't think it's ever going to happen to you and I was being cautious. We don't know enough and even if we are young and resilient enough to fight it off, I don't wish it on anyone,” she said.