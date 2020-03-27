According to People, the 62-year-old monarch’s diagnosis was confirmed on March 18.
Despite the shock of the news, the palace has reportedly confirmed in a statement that Albert’s health is not a source of concern and he has continued to work while in quarantine.
The palace statement also confirmed that Albert is being closely monitored and treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital.
Prince Albert’s diagnosis comes after the first royal family member to be diagnosed with coronavirus, Karl von Habsburg, was identified this week.
Albert's diagnosis was confirmed on Wednesday, after he tested for the virus on Monday.
Prince Charles, 71, meanwhile, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," Clarence House then confirmed on March 25.
"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are nowself-isolating at homein Scotland."
His wife Camilla, 72, tested negative for the virus.
"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing."
