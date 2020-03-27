Prince Albert has denied "contaminating" Prince Charles with coronavirus after the royals both attended the same event in early March.

Prince Charles tested positive to COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, on Wednesday.

When rumours began that the Monaco royal had passed on the virus to the heir to the British throne, Albert set the record straight.

“I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands,” Albert, 62, said on the French radio network RTL. on Thursday, March 26.

“I was at the other end of the table, way far away.”

The royals attended WaterAid’s Water and Climate event in London on March 10.

Days later, Albert announced he had tested positive for the virus.

“We nodded hello to one another, so I don’t think I can really be accused of contaminating him,” Albert said on Thursday.

“There were a lot of other people around at the congress centre, and I know he continued his schedule afterwards for a number of days. [He] had a number of other opportunities to catch it.”