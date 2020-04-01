Prince Albert II of Monaco has recovered from COVID-19, the royal palace has confirmed.
'Doctors who have followed Prince Albert II since the start of his COVID-19 infection today allow him to end his quarantine period. The sovereign prince is declared cured and in good health,' the statement began.
'He will soon join his family and continue to observe the period of confinement while remaining in close contact with his government. His Highness once again reminds the people of Monaco of the importance of scrupulously respecting confinement measures and limiting contact with others. Rigorous compliance with these rules will help stop the spread of coronavirus.'
It was announced on March 19 that Albert had tested positive to the deadly virus, that's now a global pandemic.
'My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case,' he explained to PEOPLE. 'I’ve a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I’d a runny nose the first few days that was the first sign. I’ve felt a little stuffed up but that’s it. I have be careful because of my recent medical history fighting off pneumonia a couple of years ago.'
The royal families of the world have drawn worldwide attention for their experiences with the virus.
Prince Charles has just been reunited with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall after he contracted COVID-19 and was placed in isolation at their Scotland home.