The property is the London base of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and has previously been the home of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.
Outside Clarence House, London.
Getty
The royal residence was built between 1825 and 1827 to a design by British architect John Nash.
Clarence House has been the official residence of Prince Charles since 2003.
It was also the official residence of Prince William from 2003 until April 2011, and of Prince Harry from 2003 until March 2012.
Camilla with radio presenter Chris Evans in the Morning Room, 2015.
Getty
Camilla and Chris in the Morning Room at Clarence House.
Getty
Clarence House is the office of Charles and Camilla, and is also used for receptions and hosting visitors to the UK.
A corner of the Garden Room at Clarence House. With Leandro Bassano's painting of Noah's Ark and a bust of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother when she was Duchess of York by Arthur Walker, on a french writing desk.
Getty
A portrait of the Queen Mother hangs in a corner of the Morning Room.
Getty
The Duke and Duchess' personal photographs are mingled with historic artworks which are displayed throughout the property.
Camilla, pictured after an accident in 2010, with Clare Balding at Clarence House.