Prince Charles has reportedly recovered from coronavirus and is out of self-isolation, while Camilla remains under strict quarantine.

The spokesperson also claimed that Charles’ seven-day quarantine period was in accordance with British government and medical guidelines.

National Health Service (NHS) issued guidelines require people who have tested positive or have displayed COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate for a minimum of seven days.

"After 7 days, if you do not have a high temperature, you do not need to self-isolate,” the NHS website states.

“If you still have a high temperature, keep self-isolating until your temperature returns to normal,” the guidelines add.

“You do not need to self-isolate if you just have a cough after seven days. A cough can last for several weeks after the infection has gone.”

While the Duke has reportedly been given the all-clear from his “mild” case of the virus, his wife Camilla is said to be still under quarantine and will remain so for the rest of the week.

In accordance with NHS guidelines, the Duchess of Cornwall must self-isolate for a total of 14 days from the moment Charles started showing symptoms of coronavirus.

"If you live with someone who has symptoms, you'll need to self-isolate for 14 days from the day their symptoms started,” the guidelines state.

Charles’ good news comes after it was revealed Her Majesty’s footman reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, just days after the Prince of Wales contracted the deadly virus.