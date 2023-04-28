Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector Adore Beauty

Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector, $40 at Adore Beauty

Princess Catherine is a known fan of Clarins' natural-looking gloss. The rich product gives the lips a healthy sheen whilst adding a subtle wash of colour. With the added benefit of visible plumpness, the Princess was even pictured reapplying her handbag staple at Wimbledon in 2019!

Perfect for mid-event touch-ups! Getty

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour Cream, $32 at Chemist Warehouse

An absolute classic! The Elizabeth Arden eight-hour cream is known to be used across the Royal family. It is reported that the late Queen would slather a layer of the cream on of a night-time. Princess Diana is also a known fan + Prince Harry if you can count that all-too familiar Spare reference.

Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara 01 Noir Adore Beauty

Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara 01 Noir, $64 at Adore Beauty

Princess Diana's makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, has cited Lancôme's Hypnôse Mascara as one of her staples. Used to fan out the lashes from the tips, she would apply it in conjunction with a thinner mascara at the root of the lashes.

Princess Catherine is also said to be a fan of this product!

Essie Ballet Slippers Nail Polish Chemist Warehouse

Essie Ballet Slippers Nail Polish, $15.99 at Chemist Warehouse

'Ballet Slippers' is a Royal staple! The neutral nail shade, said to be used by the late Queen and Princess Catherine, provides a natural wash of shine and colour.

Her Majesty the Late Queen was said to be a fan of Essie's neutral nail shade. Getty

Clarins Skin Illusion Foundation Adore Beauty

Clarins Skin Illusion Foundation, $58 at Adore Beauty

The Royal Family were reportedly huge fans of Clarins in general. Alongside Elizabeth Arden, the brand is a long withstanding classic for the monarchs. In saying this, Clarins' Satin Finish Foundation was said to be Princess Diana's go-to.

While it has since been discontinued, their Skin Illusion offering possesses a similar lightweight finish. With reports that she also used their skincare, items such as their toners, creams, and serums were also firm favourites.

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Extra Strong Hold Chemist Warehouse

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Extra Strong Hold, $11.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Set it and forget it! Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle are both fans of this cult classic hair spray. Beloved by hairstylists over the globe, the affordable product provides maximum hold - perfect for events.

