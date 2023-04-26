Richard is first cousins with the late Queen. Getty

Prince Richard aka the Duke of Gloucester

This 78-year-old is first cousins with the late Queen, making Charles his first cousin once removed.

We are sure that Richard will enjoy the experience more this time around some 70 years later given he attended his elder cousin’s coronation at the young age of eight.

He even joined the then-newly crowned Queen Elizabeth, her husband Prince Philip, and a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the official church proceedings had concluded.

Prince Richard will appear alongside his wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, on the Buckingham Palace balcony once more given he and his wife are both working royals.

He also has three adult children.

This princess was a bridesmaid for Queen Elizabeth's wedding to Prince Philip. Getty

Princess Alexandra of Kent aka the Honourable Lady Ogilvy

Alexandra, now 86, is another first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth and was so close to the former monarch that she even served as a bridesmaid at her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947 at the age of 16.

Despite being well into her 80s, Alexandra is still a working royal, having supported her cousin at various ceremonial occasions and through her charity work across her more than 70 years on the throne.

She was married to Angus Ogilvy from 1963 until his death in 2004 with whom she shares two children and will also appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation.

Edward was last on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour in 2022. Getty

Prince Edward aka the Duke of Kent

The 87-year-old will join his younger sister Alexandra at the coronation of King Charles come May 6th.

He was 17 years old when his first cousin Elizabeth was crowned in 1953 and after a stint in the British Army, retired in 1976 to better serve the crown. As a working member of the royal family, Prince Edward will also make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony, for a second time around!

Interestingly, Edward is both a cousin of Queen Elizabeth AND Prince Philip (through his mother Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark who was first cousins with Philip) respectively.

He has been married to Katharine Worsley, also known as the Duchess of Kent, since 1961, with whom he shares three adult children.

Prince Michael at the funeral of his dear cousin. Getty

Prince Michael of Kent

Last but not least is Prince Michael of Kent, now 80 years old and a sibling to both Edward and Alexandra.

At the coronation of his first cousin Queen Elizabeth in 1953, Michael was only 10 years old and also appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony - an occasion he will appear at for a second time around 70-something years later.

According to his official royal bio, Michael has represented Queen Elizabeth at numerous state funerals and other special events abroad prior to her passing and is still a valued member of the working royal family to this day.

He is married to Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz, also known as Princess Michael of Kent, with whom he shares two adult children.