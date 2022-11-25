Editorial blue liner look. Getty

Those with brown eyes are recommended to incorporate more purple-y tones, while green eyes are said to suit all blue shades.

In terms of application styles, the sky’s the limit! While Diana wore a double-stacked liner across her bottom lashes (applied to both waterline and lash line), a classic wing, experimental design (think geometrics), or even carefully placed dots can add something a little ‘extra’ to your makeup arsenal.

Get the Diana look with these liners:

Daniel Sandler Velvet Waterproof Eyeliner Daniel Sandler

Daniel Sandler Velvet Waterproof Eyeliner in 'Blue' or 'Aqua', $20 at LOOKFANTASTIC

The Daniel Sandler Velvet Waterproof Eyeliner comes in two long-lasting blue shades. ‘Aqua’, which shows as a bright cyan, and ‘Blue’, a deeper navy. The velvet formula applies as a gel and dries down matte. Better yet, the waterproof formula will be sure to last.

mirenesse Forbidden Ink Waterproof Eyeliner mirenesse

mirenesse Forbidden Ink Waterproof Eyeliner in ‘Voyeur’, $39 at LOOKFANTASTIC

In yet another waterproof formula, mirenesse’s Forbidden Ink Liner in ‘Voyeur’ is the perfect royal blue shade. Those with brown eyes can recreate the Diana look all they want with this deep navy shade.

Charlotte Tilbury Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo in ‘Super Blue’, $43 at Mecca

Charlotte Tilbury’s makes the double-stacked liner process much easier (and more exciting) with her two-sided liner pencil. The ‘Super Blue’ metallic certainly satisfies our electric blue cravings while its opposing matte side offsets its punchy neighbour.

L’Oreal Infallible Gel Auto Eyeliner Chemist Warehouse

L’Oreal Infallible Gel Auto Eyeliner in ‘Electric Blue’ & ‘Turquoise Faux Fur’, $23.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Affordable, smooth gel application, AND equipped with a smudger- what more could you want in a liner? Well, this little guy is said to last a whopping 36 hours (we hope you won’t keep it on that long) and is also twistable (no sharpening needed).

Morphe M2 Always Online Gel Liner & Sharpener Morphe

Morphe M2 Always Online Gel Liner & Sharpener in ‘Whoa Indigo’, $10 at Mecca

The Morphe M2 Always Online Gel Liner is another long-lasting contender. The $10 budget option comes with a built-in sharpener and smooth application- as supported by its trio of vitamin E, jojoba, and rose oils.

DIOR Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil DIOR

DIOR Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in ‘254 Captivating Blue’, $48 at Adore Beauty

For those with a luxury affinity, Dior’s Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil is another great option for your Princess Di eye look. The ‘254 Captivating Blue’ shade is also an attractive muted, dusty blue.

Rimmel Scandaleyes Eye Definer Rimmel

Rimmel Scandaleyes Eye Definer in ‘004 Cobalt Blue’, $13.95 at Chemist Warehouse

Rimmel’s Cobalt Blue Liner is another great purple-leaning tone for brown eyes. The thicker tip makes for a bolder look, think 60’s glam. Long-lasting and easy to glide, this one is another excellent option.

