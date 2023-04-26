The photo in question. Getty

The barely perceptible shuffle has gone viral on TikTok, with fans flocking to the comments to share their praise of the posing trick.

"And in heels! I would definitely get caught on the carpet and wipe out," one commenter wrote.

"That's a neat trick. Years of practice," said another.

"So elegant."

"Love it!"

The verdicts are in and everyone's loving the newly dubbed Princess Shuffle.

Stunning, even in action. Getty

When it comes to photographs, the Princess has also picked up several other hacks during her royal tenure. As for how she manages to look so good at every angle? It's all in the chin.

Royal fashion commentator Miranda Holder shared that the Princess "has simply been trained to keep her chin parallel to the ground".

"She doesn't tilt it down, she doesn't tilt it up, and that ensures a flattering photograph every single time," she told her TikTok followers.