The fashion forward royal paired the skirt with some suede knee high boots, a white turtleneck and a long white coat from Alexander McQueen for a put together, yet effortlessly chic outfit.
As autumn has officially arrived, you can consider us influenced as we will be emulating Princess Kate with our very own interpretation of this look that's just perfect for the office.
Are you as inspired as we are and want to try out this timeless look for yourself this autumn? Below we've found our favourite dupes for Kate's look so you can turn heads just the same.
Get Princess Kate's look with these autumn wardrobe must haves
David Lawrence Ismir check pleat skirt, $179 at THE ICONIC
HEATTECH Fleece turtleneck, $19.90 at Uniqlo
Forever New Longline relaxed formal coat, $144 (usually $180) at ASOS
Sandler Kendall black stretch suede boots, $199.95 at Myer
Astony crossbody bag, $59.95 at Novo Shoes
Alternatives to Kate's stylish houndstooth skirt
Atmos&Here Briley belted midi skirt, $41.99 (usually $69.99) at THE ICONIC
Houndstooth mini skirt, $36 at Cider
Buckle belted houndstooth skirt, $27.50 (usually $55) at Boohoo
LEAD IMAGES: Getty / Chris Jackson
WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a Basketball game in Boston