The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of York, and the Countess of Wessex have been spotted all sharing the same hobby, photography.
Countess Sophie’s photos are often posted on Twitter by none other than the royal family themselves.
The Countess has also been spotted taking photographs of her daughter taking part in carriage driving competitions.
Princess Kate showed off her photography skills when she shot Queen Consort Camilla's Country Life portrait and took professional-level images of her family.
Camilla praised Kate for her photography skills and said, “She did really good pictures and you know she does it very naturally. We had a lot of fun doing it”.
“It was very relaxed and of course very kind of the [Princess Kate], she's an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual, there wasn't much hair and make-up, it was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs, it was a lovely way of doing it.”
Sarah Ferguson has also been seen on many occasions snapping up some photos for her personal collection.