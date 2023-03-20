These new photos of Princess Catherine and her kids have been shared in honour of Mother's Day. Instagram

The lovely pictures were taken by Matt Porteous - the same photographer who took Kate and Wills’ 2021 Christmas card photo and George’s third birthday portrait - at the Sandringham Estate.

Buckingham Palace’s official Instagram account also posted a tribute for Mother’s Day.

The account shared an adorable throwback photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II with her son King Charles as a child.

It also shared an image of Queen Consort Camilla with her mother, Rosalind Shand along with the caption, “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

Princess Catherine first became a mother in July 2013 when she gave birth to her and William’s first child, Prince George.

Since then, Catherine and William have also welcomed Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, and Prince Louis, born in 2018.

