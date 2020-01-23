The Duchess of Cambridge was snapped sporting a necklace engraved with her children’s initials during a visit to a baby sensory class in Wales on Wednesday. Getty

"It really shocked me when I came here last time how early the challenges were that you faced," the Duchess told ex-offenders.

One inmate opened up to the Duchess about how her downward spiral began when her parents called it quits.

"What they have done here has literally changed my life. It’s a miracle," she told Kate.

"Coming to jail is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

The wife of Prince William looked stunning in a black jumper and camel coat as she attended Careau Children's Centre. Getty

Kate went on to voice her support for early intervention.



"It's so often I hear that," revealed Kate. "Why does it have to get to that point before people receive the help and support?"

Kate has been busy of late, recently visiting Send Prison to talk to inmates and former inmates about many of the women’s stories of abuse and addiction. Getty Images

The Duchess added: "I'm hugely passionate about trying to really help get into this crisis trying to help provide that prevention mechanism and that support system in our communities. Particularly that support in the early years of life."