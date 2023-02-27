Kate’s playful butt touch means her and William are doing just fine! Supplied

In a rare display of public affection, the couple whispered and giggled as they strolled arm in arm into the ceremony. Kate, 41, was then caught giving Wills a gentle pat on his bottom!

“Did you see that? Kate’s feeling flirty tonight!” exclaimed one eagle-eyed royal watcher on social media.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a Basketball game in Boston

Coming after a gruelling year that saw the pair lose the Queen, followed by repeated allegations against them from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Netflix docuseries and in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, the sweet gesture proved everything was well with the Waleses.

“As long as Wills and Kate have each other, they’re fine,” commented a fan.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea!