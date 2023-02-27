With three kids at home (not to mention the task of ensuring the British monarchy’s future!), it can be difficult for the Prince and Princess of Wales to carve out some grown-up time together – as such they used this year’s BAFTAs as a much-needed date night!
WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton wow crowds at the Top Gun: Maverick London premiere
Looking every inch a screen siren in her ivory silk gown, which she’d previously worn in 2019, Kate stole the spotlight from cinema’s biggest names as she and Wills, 40, walked the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 19.
And while William couldn’t keep his eyes off his wife, it was Kate who couldn’t keep her hands off her hubby.
Kate’s playful butt touch means her and William are doing just fine!
Supplied
In a rare display of public affection, the couple whispered and giggled as they strolled arm in arm into the ceremony. Kate, 41, was then caught giving Wills a gentle pat on his bottom!
“Did you see that? Kate’s feeling flirty tonight!” exclaimed one eagle-eyed royal watcher on social media.
WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a Basketball game in Boston
Coming after a gruelling year that saw the pair lose the Queen, followed by repeated allegations against them from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Netflix docuseries and in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, the sweet gesture proved everything was well with the Waleses.
“As long as Wills and Kate have each other, they’re fine,” commented a fan.