But if you’re wanting to channel Catherine’s style, we’ve rounded up some extremely similar blazers below that are also rather affordable. Pair any one of these with a matching white top and blue denim jeans, and you’ll instantly emulate Kate!
Princess Catherine wears gorgeous but affordable blazer
Princess Catherine has always been known for her impeccable fashion taste.
And while the Princess of Wales has definitely stepped out in some outfits that would’ve cost as much as a down payment on a house, she’s also been seen in some extremely affordable options.
WATCH: Princess Catherine explains new campaign, Shaping Us
Case in point: recently, Catherine wore a Zara blazer made of white tweed in a new promotional video for her Shaping Us campaign. And the blazer in question retails for only $120.
Unfortunately, the exact blazer Kate wore is no longer available on Zara’s website - probably because it’s an older model; Kate has actually been spotted in this blazer multiple times in the past.