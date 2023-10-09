The beachfront home neighbours the famous lighthouse. Supplied

Frankie speaks fondly of his time in Aireys Inlet. He remembers taking in the breathtaking ocean views during early mornings filming the beloved show.

"I do have very good memories of the lighthouse, it's a beautiful part of the world and it's a fantastic lighthouse," Frankie tells New Idea.

"When I went back there, maybe five years ago, on a drive down the Great Ocean Road and we pulled up at the lighthouse, the memories came flooding back - particularly how beautiful it is.

Patti and wife Michelle are contemplating buying the property. Supplied

While Frankie says Mr Gribble, who was later played by Mark Mitchell, was a "nasty, greedy, Scrooge-type man" on the surface, he does think he needs to be given credit.

"He obviously had a vision," Frankie says with a laugh.

"And he could envision the day when a house in fictional Port Niranda would be worth millions!"

Sure to have no shortage of interested buyers, Great Ocean Properties Aireys Inlet director Marty Maher told realestate.com.au the home is in a "ripper spot".

"It's a ripper spot. The photos just don't do it justice," says Marty. Supplied

The three-bedroom house, located at 16 Federal Street, has been owned by the vendor's family since 1937 when they also purchased the main lightkeeper's cottage and another property and another property across the road.

"There's a huge fascination with Round the Twist," Marty said.

"And [the property] has such an iconic view, the photos don't do it justice."

The sale of the lighthouse-adjacent property comes soon after Round the Twist creator Paul Jennings' former home at Warrnambool, Victoria, hit the market with a $1.1 - $1.2 million asking price.

The author lived at the 236 Merri Street property from 1992 to 2001. It was there he penned a number of his popular children's books.