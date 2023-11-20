In a sign of how serious they are, Robert would prefer to call Rorie his "partner" instead of girlfriend. Instagram

A few days after the Steve Irwin Gala, Robert gave an in-depth interview where he cemented his feelings for Rorie.

“Whether it’s photography, travel, wildlife conservation or work at the zoo, everything’s better with Rorie,” Robert told The Courier Mail. “Life is great.”

His words echoed a similar statement Rorie made as the pair attended the recent Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore.

Sharing a selfie as they got ready for the event, Rorie said of Robert: “I love doing life with you.”

Could Robert follow in his parents footsteps and get married? Instagram

Sources reckon that Robert has well and truly found The One in Rorie, and wouldn’t be surprised if they announced they were engaged in the coming weeks.

“Things are very serious between them,” confirms an insider.

It’s now been one year since New Idea exclusively broke the news that Robert and Rorie were dating. Our photographers spotted them picking up burgers and fries from a Grill’d restaurant, before heading to a local beach to eat and watch the sunset.

We were also the first to reveal that Rorie is the niece of late actor, Heath Ledger.

Rorie has been accepted by the Irwin family, getting invited to family events. Getty

In the 12 months since then, Robert and Rorie have squeezed in plenty of unforgettable adventures. In between her university studies in Perth, Rorie spends a lot of time with Robert at his family’s beloved Australia Zoo, where she helps with his conservation work.

She’s also joined Robert on crocodile research trips and they’ve enjoyed getaways to New York City and Tasmania together.

The young couple have had a taste of the fun showbiz life too, making their red carpet debut at the glitzy Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiere in Sydney in July.

“Robert’s the traditional type, and he’s been very open with [his mum] Terri and Bindi about his feelings for Rorie,” adds the source.

