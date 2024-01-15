Her first outfit as the new Queen of Denmark. Getty

On January 14th, 2024, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark stepped down from her position as Queen of Denmark, abdicating her throne in favour of her eldest son and heir apparent Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, and his wife, Princess Mary.

Looking every inch a royal in a regal white outfit that was handcrafted by Sooeren Le Schmidt and Birgit Hallstein, the full-length gown featured a sweeping neckline fabric that was expertly draped around her neck and over her shoulder, bearing a striking similarity to her Uffe Frank wedding gown which was also designed by Hallstein.

Her outfit was completed with Mary's glittering Danish Duby Parure Earrings.

Mary often wears gowns designed by Danish creatives. Getty

In 2023, Queen Mary donned several gorgeous floor-length gowns, each outfit a dazzling display of high fashion, and a reflection of her love of clean lines, block colouring, and beads.

To ring in 2023, the Tasmanian native wore a breathtaking Lasse Spangenberg Pearl Lace Gown, with matching grey pumps, her silver J.Furmani Stone Flap Clutch, and her Danish Ruby Parure Tiara.

Just days later, the royal dressed in a burgundy gown from Danish designer Lasse Spangenberg, which has previously been worn in both 2017 and 2018.

Later on in the year, she donned yet another burgundy dress, this time in a gorgeous velvet fabric designed by Birgit Hallstein, a repeat outfit from the 2020 New Year's Gala as well as a dazzling nude number for a dinner at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen in June.

A delightful outfit for spring. Getty

For her tour of the UNESCO World Heritage town Christiansfeld in mid 2023, Mary wore a delightful red dress designed by Racquel Diniz, tan-heeled sandals, and a cream saucer-style hat by Jane Taylor London.

The outfit was of course appropriately complimented by a bouquet of gorgeous flowers in hues of pink and red.

Green and black were the hues of this day. Getty

During a visit to Mary Elizabeth's Hospital for children, teenagers, pregnant women, and their families with Queen Letizia of Spain, Mary wore a Dolce & Gabbana tweed high-waisted skirt with a crystal-collar crepe top from Red Valentino.

And in a final favourite high fashion moment from the year, we were blown away when we saw the then Crown Princess step out later that day in a billowing green jacquard-patterned skirt by H&M and an elegant off-the-shoulder top, accessorised with a dainty gold 'F' necklace - a sweet nod to her husband of almost 20 years.

The day everything changed. Getty

On May 14th, 2004, Princess Mary's life was irrevocably changed when she married the then-Crown Prince of Denmark in Copenhagen Cathedral.

As the world collectively held its breath to see what type of bridal gown the new Princess of Mary would wear, none were left disappointed when the then 32-year-old stepped out in a stunning wedding dress designed by Uffee Frank that was made from an ivory duchesse satin, with a gorgeous mother of pearl sheen and a skirt that was lined with 31 metres of tulle to add volume.