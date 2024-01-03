2023/2024 Getty

To ring in 2024, the Australian-born royal donned a gorgeous long-sleeved burgundy velvet dress by Birgit Hallstein, an outfit she had previously worn at the 2020 New Year's Gala.

Completed with a Danish Ruby Parure Tiara, she matched her husband Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, both wearing a gold chain adorned with the honorary Order of the Elephant attached.

In 2023, the mother of four wore a gorgeous Lasse Spangenberg Pearl Lace Gown with her favourite pair of grey pumps and her J.Furmani Stone Flap Clutch in silver.

It was appropriately completed with her Danish Ruby Parure Tiara and stunning state regalia that complimented that of which her husband wore to match his military attire.

A firm favourite, Princess Mary pulled this old favourite out of the closet for the New Year's Eve gala in 2020 from Danish designer Birgit Hallstein.

Style watchers noted that Mary had trotted out the gown on four other occasions previously, notably when she was pregnant with Princess Isabella in 2007 and the designer was able to alter the dress so the royal could continue to wear it.

She then wore it again in 2012, 2014 and most recently at the 2024 New Year's gala.

At the 2020 Diplomatic Reception, Crown Princess Mary wore a breathtaking white gown by Birgit Hallstein with South Sea pearls and diamond jewellery.

The sustainable fashion advocate first wore the gown in 2015, before donning it once more in 2016.

She completed the look with a dusty pink belt and matching heels.

That same year, Princess Mary wore another burgundy gown from favourite designer Lasse Spangenberg to the January 3rd gala, a repeat outfit from 2017 and 2018.

To welcome in 2019, the Crown Princess wore this intricate floral embroidered gown by Jesper Høvring.

She paired it with her Edwardian tiara and matching earrings.

The year prior, the Tasmanian native wore this chic navy blue satin gown by Julie Fagerholt of Heartmade to the final New Year's gala event on January 4.

It marked the fourth occasion the Danish royal had worn the gorgeous gown to a royal event.

Just days prior, the 51-year-old wore this stunning ruby red gown by Copenhagen designer Søren Le Schmidt to the New Year's reception gala at Amelienborg Palace.

Pairing beautifully with her ruby parure tiara and jewels, and the Order of the Elephant, Princess Mary looked every bit the royal.

Arriving at the New Year's banquet for foreign diplomats on January 3rd, 2018, Crown Princess Mary once more wore her beloved Lasse Spangenberg burgundy gown, this time with her detachable cape clipped on.